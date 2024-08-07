Laqira Protocol (LQR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,903.00

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 34.9% against the US dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $1.20 million and $6,903.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,623,663 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official message board is blog.laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

