Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.0 million-$157.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.2 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ LGND traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $99.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,334. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $112.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 79.30% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $446,818.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,024.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $77,708.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $468,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $446,818.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,024.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock worth $2,150,882 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
