Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Major Shareholder Buys $1,153,224.90 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 136,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $1,153,224.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,192,295 shares in the company, valued at $94,686,815.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, July 29th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 119,587 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $1,015,293.63.

On Friday, July 26th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 209,209 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $1,778,276.50.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 95,781 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $815,096.31.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 289,488 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $2,527,230.24.

On Monday, June 24th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 42,922 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $370,846.08.

On Friday, June 21st, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 6,047 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $51,459.97.

On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.19 per share, with a total value of $809,647.02.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $2,204,712.45.

Shares of LGF-A traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 721,599 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

