Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 12.9% This Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $57.25 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,218,512 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
