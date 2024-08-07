LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCD)

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,266. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

