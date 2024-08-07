Lotan Holdings Inc. Acquires 150,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

Aurion Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of AU traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.49. The stock had a trading volume of 321,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 9.60. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.39 and a 52-week high of C$0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$64.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.93.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources ( CVE:AU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

