Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 43,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. 1,014,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,499. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

