Lynx Investment Advisory Acquires Shares of 1,859 SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 457.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,709 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GAL stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $42.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,461. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

