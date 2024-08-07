Lynx Investment Advisory Buys Shares of 10,362 SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $161,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $300,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPHY traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. 5,653,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,146. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

