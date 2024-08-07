Lynx Investment Advisory Buys Shares of 1,710 iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,394,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $976,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $106.30. 293,839 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.19.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

