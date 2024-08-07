Lynx Investment Advisory Buys Shares of 311 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,245. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.