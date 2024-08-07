Lynx Investment Advisory Buys Shares of 4,000 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 459,713 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 863,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,049,000 after purchasing an additional 609,954 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 72,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 38,278 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. 7,398,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,484,277. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.