Lynx Investment Advisory Buys Shares of 900 iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,562,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,642,000 after purchasing an additional 474,819 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,928 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,274,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.91. 9,506,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,790,812. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2891 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.