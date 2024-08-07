Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $124,000 in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 38,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Peirce Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peirce Capital Management LLC now owns 883,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 52,621 shares during the period. Sensible Money LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 1,471,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,014,000 after purchasing an additional 107,111 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $989,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $306,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,647,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,705. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

