Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $144,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 176,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5,620.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 213,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after acquiring an additional 210,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM traded up $7.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.28. 24,461,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,184,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $84.01 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

