Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $38,000 in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 529.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTRN. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Materion Stock Down 3.2 %

Materion stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.99. 35,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,433. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.13. Materion Co. has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $145.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.02 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

