Lynx Investment Advisory Invests $96,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,874. The stock has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.53 and a 52 week high of $269.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.30 and its 200-day moving average is $246.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

