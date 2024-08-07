Lynx Investment Advisory Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of KIE stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.25. 410,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,044. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58.

About SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

