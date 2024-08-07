Lynx Investment Advisory Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBE. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $48.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,568. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $55.04.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Bank ETF
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.