Lynx Investment Advisory Purchases Shares of 1,725 SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 395,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.17. 530,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,892. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $41.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.