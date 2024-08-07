Lynx Investment Advisory Purchases Shares of 4,172 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,079,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 133,065.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 133,065 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,576,665 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

