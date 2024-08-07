Lynx Investment Advisory Purchases Shares of 4,535 Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 266,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after buying an additional 122,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.32. 955,168 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

