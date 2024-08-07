Lynx Investment Advisory Takes $227,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after buying an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,739,000 after buying an additional 936,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,834,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,008,000 after buying an additional 1,679,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.19. The stock had a trading volume of 13,811,027 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.