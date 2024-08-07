Lynx Investment Advisory Takes $60,000 Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,036.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $160,000.
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
PGF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. 83,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,544. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91.
Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile
PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.
