Lynx Investment Advisory Takes Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.0 %

GLW stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.93. 2,041,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.40. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

