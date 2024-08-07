Lynx Investment Advisory Takes Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,282.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 421,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Fuels Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UUUU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.61. 1,937,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,937,460. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $743.46 million, a PE ratio of -66.14 and a beta of 1.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have commented on UUUU. Roth Capital cut Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.
Energy Fuels Company Profile
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.
