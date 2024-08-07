Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.28 billion.

Manitowoc Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MTW traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 318,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,725. Manitowoc has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $19.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Manitowoc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Manitowoc

About Manitowoc

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.