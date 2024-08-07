Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 173.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 27.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 53.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 747,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 261,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Malvisi purchased 8,929 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $201,795.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $27.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.71 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.