Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Invests $34,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the second quarter worth $74,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $5,889,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,766,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Analysts expect that Solventum Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOLV. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Solventum from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOLV

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.