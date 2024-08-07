Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 196 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CRH were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth about $1,014,454,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after buying an additional 6,587,066 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,583,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 35,497.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CRH by 2,199.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,342,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRH. Truist Financial raised their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

CRH Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average is $79.25.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.