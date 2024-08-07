Mather Group LLC. Acquires 2,288 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.17. 2,726,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,370. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

