Mather Group LLC. Acquires 6,378 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2,359.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,783,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507,511 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,854,000 after purchasing an additional 917,330 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,045,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,105,000 after purchasing an additional 295,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,596,000 after buying an additional 285,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 274,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 206,234 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Trading Up 1.2 %

EQNR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.73. 2,768,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

