Mather Group LLC. Boosts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,685,000 after purchasing an additional 138,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,604,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,003,000 after buying an additional 230,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. HSBC increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $583.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $507.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $431.51. 149,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,759. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $475.00. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.