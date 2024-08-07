Mather Group LLC. Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 44,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 265,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,412. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

