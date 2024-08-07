Mather Group LLC. Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 207,468 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after acquiring an additional 205,928 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,719 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,723,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 953.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 59,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,355,000 after purchasing an additional 54,119 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $520.48. 724,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,024. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $570.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

