Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 19,549.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,008,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,954 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 19.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,750,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,708,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,261 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,154,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,427,000 after purchasing an additional 594,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,991 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTES traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.23. 475,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,865. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $19.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 20,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $328,641,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,733.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

