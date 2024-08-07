Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $518,000. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.89. The company had a trading volume of 474,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,350. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.64. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

