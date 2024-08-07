Mather Group LLC. Buys 2,989 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VHT stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.13. 205,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,274. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $278.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

