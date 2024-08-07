Mather Group LLC. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,751,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VGSH traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. 960,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,964. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

