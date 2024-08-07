Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 20,651.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSI. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,924. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.47 and a 1 year high of $107.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

