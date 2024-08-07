Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $516,530,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,345,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,454,000 after purchasing an additional 260,864 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 10.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,055,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,152,000 after purchasing an additional 196,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $173.59. 685,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,569,853. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

