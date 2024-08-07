Mather Group LLC. Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 3,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Southern from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sterling A. Jr. Spainhour sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total transaction of $211,796.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.44. 4,332,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,524,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

