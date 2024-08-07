Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEQ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,467,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.25. 159,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,318. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $65.43. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $73.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

