Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 90,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Gimbal Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,588,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVW traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.69. 4,458,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $65.53 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.