Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2,129.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,084.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

GNR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,749. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $60.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

