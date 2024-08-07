Mather Group LLC. Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,080 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS EFAV traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $70.34. 675,842 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.20. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.