Mather Group LLC. Has $372,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in CSX were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 559.7% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 58,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 3,241.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 228,263 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in CSX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in CSX by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CSX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 34,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,816,438. The firm has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

