Mather Group LLC. Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 281.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7,475.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,773,000 after buying an additional 277,802 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,961,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.11. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

