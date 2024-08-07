Mather Group LLC. Increases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PPL were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $570,789,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth $108,799,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PPL by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,626 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,789,000 after buying an additional 2,208,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.64.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,274,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,336. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

