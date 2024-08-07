Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 125.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,337,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after purchasing an additional 832,201 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,959,000 after acquiring an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,026,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,733 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,235,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,064,000 after purchasing an additional 179,779 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.40. 738,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

